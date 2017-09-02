Sam Milby, Iñigo Pascual bring joy to Pistahan Parade and Festival 2017

The last event of summer in ABS-CBN North America’s “TFC SamaSaya” series—the 24th Pistahan Parade and Festival organized by the Filipino American Arts Exposition (FAAE)—received strong support not only from Filipino-American media but from mainstream American media in the Bay Area.

KQED wittily called it a welcome “dose of Filipino culture… a soiree of Filipino food, art, and music at the Yerba Buena Gardens” where the “marvelous aroma of adobo and lechon” drew people away from “the smell of coffee, weed, and other things in San Francisco.”

Meanwhile, the Bay Area Reporter called the event as “entertaining as it is meaningful.”

NBC Bay Area’s “Asian Pacific America with Robert Handa” featured FAAE President Al Perez who said that Pistahan has been successful because it is “a way to reconnect with Filipino roots, a place to meet new friends, reunite with old friends, enjoy the best of Philippine entertainment and experience Filipino arts, culture and food.”

Entertaining the crowd in this year’s festivity were singer-actors Sam Milby and Iñigo Pascual.