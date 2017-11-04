Samaniego-Ong tandem tops Manila Southwoods tilt

Danny Samaniego and Claire Ong combined for 87 points to win the monthly member tournament of Manila Southwoods Gold and Country Club last October 29 in Carmona, Cavite.

The duo of Mentz Deguito and Brian Park finished second with 91 in the tournament that employed a stroke play format.

Bong Sison and Poch Hernandez, meanwhile, carded a combined 86 to cop the Division II crown followed by lady golfers Kim Serafina and Christine Naidoo with 87.

Boy David and Gil Domingo topped the third division with 84 points combined followed by Louie Kierulf and Jacinto Puno with 92.

Jun Ramos and Chris Gonzales fired 90 and led by three strokes over second placer Nini Samaniego and Florence Okiyama in the fourth division.

Willie Sarmiento and Ely Santiago, on the other hand, bagged the Division V crown with 94 points besting the 96 of Bernie Basilan and Mario Jamolangue.

Marcelino Yu and Imelda Yu brought home the Division VI trophy with 101 against the combined 103 of Jojo Lee and Noel Morales.