Samsung builds world’s largest container ship

SOUTH KOREA’S Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) set a new world record by completing the world’s largest container ship this week, SHI and customer Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) said.

The MOL Triumph is 400 meters in length, has a width of 58.8 meters, and a depth of 32.8 meters, classing it as an Ultra Large Container Ship (ULCS). The giant vessel has a capacity of 20,150 20-foot containers.

Triumph will be delivered March 27 to MOL after the finishing preparations are made for its maiden voyage.

MOL currently ranks 12th in total container capacity, according to Alphaliner’s global carrier line list.

SHI held a naming ceremony for the first of four 20,150 TEU container ships, which were ordered by MOL in February 2015, in Geoje shipyard on March 15.

The eco-friendly ship boasts an array of energy-saving equipments designed by SHI including a high-tech propeller, rudder valve, and stator.

Including the MOL Triumph, SHI expects to deliver a total of 11 20,000-TEU container ships this year, the company said.