Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Pro in PH

SAMSUNG Electronics has unveiled the latest Galaxy J7 Pro in the Philippines, featuring an innovative night camera and exclusive privileges for users to enhance the product’s competitive edge in the smart phone market.

“Our latest product revelation is practically designed to be different and to stand-out among all the smart phones today,” Andrea Wong, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro product manager, said during a media launch in Parañaque City late Tuesday.

She said the Galaxy J7 Pro is a must-have device to capture bright and crisp photos in low light conditions. With a 13 megapixel rear camera equipped with an F/1.7 aperture, Wong said, users can take vibrant and detailed photos at night compared to other smartphones in the market today with an F/2.2 aperture opening.

“With the introduction of J7 Pro in the Philippines smartphone market comes the introduction of the Samsung circle—our exclusive privileges and services that guarantee J series users can enjoy,” she said.

“Experience-wise, the J7 Pro allows you to navigate on the simplest and newest android user interface available today,” she added.

With Samsung’s ultra data saving mode, users can save up to 50 percent on mobile data consumption. The phone also comes with the Samsung app that can give consumers freebies. It also provides anti-theft feature that users can get for free, Wong noted.

“Your Galaxy is preloaded with a number of exclusive apps with Samsung 321. This allows you to access all emergency contacts in your current location. Wherever and whenever you need it, simply click 321,” she said.

The Galaxy J7 Pro has a front light emitting-diode (LED) flash, and offers a premium display with 5.5-inch full high definition super active-matrix organic LED screen. The product is made of durable materials, a full metal body, and 2.5D glass. It is equipped with 32 gigabytes of storage space and three gigabytes of RAM. It supports microSD card that allows you to expand storage capacity by as much as 256 gigabytes, according to Samsung.

At the media launch, Samsung Philippines introduced Liza Soberano as the face of the Galaxy J7 Pro.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy J7 Pro started on July 1 and will run until July 9, but the smartphone would be available to the market at large for P15, 990 starting July 15.