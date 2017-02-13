Samsung scion summoned again over corruption scandal

SEOUL: Prosecutors summoned anew the scion of South Korean giant Samsung on Monday in connection with a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye. Lee Jae-Yong, Samsung Electronics vice chairman and the son of the Samsung group chairman Lee Kun-Hee, has been quizzed multiple times over his role in the scandal that has rocked the nation. The de-facto leader narrowly avoided being formally arrested last month when prosecutors accused him of bribing Park’s confidante to the tune of nearly $40 million. A Seoul court rejected the arrest warrant on grounds of insufficient evidence. But the prosecutors probing the scandal said Sunday that they would question Lee again after discovering additional evidence in recent weeks. “I will earnestly tell the truth to the prosecutors today,” a grave-looking Lee told reporters Monday morning before meeting with prosecutors. The prosecutors said earlier they would decide whether or not to seek Lee’s arrest based on the outcome of Monday’s questioning.

AFP