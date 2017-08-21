Samsung unveils Gear 360 in Manila

TECH giant Samsung officially launched in the Philippines over the weekend its newest camera called Gear 360 and its 2017 version of Gear VR.

The new Gear 360 comes in a smaller size and was redesigned with an easy-to-grip body aside from being equipped with 4k resolution capability.

The company said users can experience 360-degree viewing through this device with its five different modes: 360 degrees, Stretched, Round, Dual and Panoramic views.

Samsung said Gear 360 also has a Live Broadcast feature–users just have to pair the device with their smartphone or PC and choose a platform. It said Gear 360 can also support a micro storage device for up to 256 gigabytes, with battery power that can last up to 130 minutes.

Gear VR, meanwhile, features lightweight engineering and foam cushions to prevent the edges from digging into the cheeks or the nose bridge.

The company said it has also upgraded the device with a Gear VR controller to navigate virtual reality with ease or to use it as a gamepad.

“It’s a clearly superior virtual reality experience with the wide 101-degree field of view through the large lens and the smooth and precise head tracking via the built-in gyro sensor and accelerometer,” it said.