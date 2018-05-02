Samurai bond offer still on – Dominguez

The government’s planned samurai bond offering will push through later this year, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said.

“[S]o far there is no indication on why we should not. We will still go ahead with the samurai [bond offering],” Dominguez told reporter.

“[The issuance] should be around September or October,” he added.

The Philippines last sold samurai bonds — yen-denominated securities that are issued by non-Japanese entities in Tokyo — in 2010, raising ¥100 billion or $1.1 billion that was used to help plug a budget deficit.

The 10-year bonds, sold via private placement, carried a coupon of 2.32 percent and was the country’s first yen bond sale in nine years.

This year’s issuance would finance the planned development of the government’s Nampeidai property in Tokyo, Dominguez has said.

He said the government was eyeing to construct a chancery, an embassy, a social hall and apartments for embassy staff.

“We can construct a five-story building there. I really don’t know the sizes but we can construct a building for our staff so they can live there. We can construct another building for the chancery,” he also said.

The Nampeidai property is one of several real estate assets acquired by the Philippines under the May 9, 1956 Reparations Agreement with Japan.