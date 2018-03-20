San Beda, Ateneo de Cebu post wins

Defending champion San Beda University and last year’s finalist Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu defeated separate opponents on Tuesday to enter the Division I Elite Eight of the SM-National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena.

Down 68-67 with 1:24 left in the game, San Beda ignited a 7-4 run, highlighted by a three-point shot of Anfernee Estacio and a tip-in by Jade Talampas to beat archrivals San Sebastian College 74-72 and move into the next round.

Talampas scored a game-high 21 points on top of eight rebounds and two steals while Yukein Andrada and Kai Oliva added 12 points apiece for San Beda.

Also as impressive was Ateneo de Cebu, which outclassed Hope Christian 70-63 to set up an Elite Eight showdown with sister school Ateneo de Manila today.

Wily guard Travis Mantua led Ateneo de Cebu with 20 points, four assists and three rebounds while Wilson Yu pitched in with 15.

On the other hand, Ateneo de Manila blasted Australia 74-55 to enter the last eight.

Team captain SJ Belangel paced the Blue Eaglets with 16 points while Kai Sotto finished with 14 points and 13 boards.

Also entering the Division I Elite Eight is National University that beat Adamson 98-74 while Mapua survived Durham Crossover Canada 78-70.

In Division II, Calamba, Bacolod, Dumaguete, and Davao also advanced into the Elite Eight after beating their counterparts,

Davao pounded Pagadian 75-50 while Calamba ousted San Fernando 72-45. Meanwhile, Bacolod won 64-62 over Midsayap while Dumaguete escaped Roxas 77-76.