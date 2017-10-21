San Beda bags two wins in Ang Liga

San Beda College posted crucial twin wins in the two divisions of Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament on Saturday at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

The Red Booters edged out an undermanned University of the East (UE), 2-1, to barge into the magic four of the top division while the Red Cubs blanked Don Bosco Technical College, 2-0, to secure a semifinals spot in the second division.

James Pangasian’s superb goal in the second half proved to be the difference for San Beda’s seniors team, which notched its fourth win against a draw and two losses for 13 points.

With the victory, San Beda surpassed College of St. Benile on No. 4 via a superior goal difference.

The Red Warriors, on the other hand, saw their two-game winning streak snapped as they dropped to No. 8 holding their seven points on a 2-1-3 win-draw-loss record.

The defending National Collegiate Athletic Association champion seized an early lead as James Eje struck the opening goal just five minutes past the kickoff.

Six minutes later, UE was reduced to ten men after goalkeeper Frank Rieza was caught denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO), handling the ball outside the box during a San Beda attack.

But that did not undermine the gutsy booters from Recto as Regil Kent Galaura scored the equalizer in the 37th minute.

Fighting with a depleted lineup, UE buckled down to work in keeping the deadlock and even threatened to score near the hour mark.

The Mendiola XI’s relentless offense, however, paid off as Pangasian drained the match-winner with a stunning curler in the 71st.

Meanwhile, San Beda’s juniors squad netted two second half goals against Don Bosco to seal a playoff berth with 12 points and at least a second place finish after the elimination round.

The Grey Wolves absorbed their second loss in four matches though they remained on No. 3 with six points.

Back to Division 1 play, Ateneo De Manila University routed Emilio Aguinaldo College, 8-0, in the final game of the match day to keep its playoff hopes alive.