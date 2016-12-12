San Beda battles Benilde Blazers today

Rivals San Beda College (SBC) and College of Saint Benilde (CSB) will clash in the preliminary round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium at 9 a.m. today.

The two clubs are on top of the provisional standings in the first round with San Beda holding a two-point advantage via goal difference.

San Beda, through an impressive opening half performance, earlier posted an easy 3-0 win over Lyceum of the Philippines (LPU).

On the other hand, St. Benilde is upbeat after giving defending champion Arellano University (AU) its first defeat of the season, 4-0, on December 8.

Meanwhile, the Lyceum Pirates are looking for their second win when they face the still winless Mapua Institute of Technology in the second game at 11 a.m.

Mapua holds a record of three straight losses including their loss via default against Emilio Aguinaldo College last week.

Lastly, host team University of Perpetual Help System Dalta will face the EAC Generals in the final match-up at 1 p.m.