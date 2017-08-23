San Beda bests Letran in NCAA chess

Defending champion San Beda dumped Letran, 3-1, to keep its stranglehold of the lead after five rounds of the 93rd NCAA seniors’ chess competition at the Lyceum of the Philippines University Auditorium over the weekend.

McDominique Lagula and Marc Christian Nazario delivered the wins over Marco Jay Mabasa and Lian Patrick Desturia at second and third boards, respectively, while FIDE Master Mari Joseph Turqueza and Dave Patrick Dulay drew with Melwyn Kenneth Baltazar and Joshua Berdadero on boards one and four to seal the win.

San Beda thus hiked its total to 18 points, 1.5 points ahead of closest pursuer LPU, which blanked Emilio Aguinaldo College, 4-0, on wins by Jonathan Jota, Romulo Curioso, Jr., Louie John Alegria and Virgen Gil Ruaya.

At third with 14.5 points was College of St. Benilde, which turned back Arellano University, 3-1, thanks to triumphs by Nelson Busa, Jr.m Daryl Unix Samantila and Hans Christian Balingit on second to last boards.

Don Tyrone Delos Santos defeated Gino Divin Cabual on top board to provide the lone win for Arellano, which slid to No. 4 with 11 points.

In juniors’ play, San Beda stunned reigning titlist Letran, 3-1, on wins by Gal Brien Palasigue, John Phillip Oncita and Alfredo Balquin, Jr. over Melito Osan, Jr., Manolo Angelo Martinez and Alexis Anne Osena on second to fourth boards to snare the solo lead with 16.5 points.

The Squires, whose lone point came on a victory by Christian Mark Daluz over Brent Lenard Alanan on board one, skidded to No. 2 with 14 points.