San Beda blanks Ateneo in Ang Liga

San Beda College decimated Ateneo De Manila University, 3-0, in a match tagged as the “Clash of Champions” in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament on Saturday at the newly-inaugurated International Football Federation (FIFA) Turf Field in Carmona, Cavite.

The Red Booters blasted a goal in the first half and netted two in the final half as the reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association champions outplayed the defending University Athletic Association of the Philippines titlists for their second win in as many games.

With the maximum points, San Beda ascended to the fourth spot with six points, two markers clear of defending Ang Liga winner University of Sto. Tomas.

Despite having star striker Jarvey Gayoso and Jayrah Rocha, who were fresh off their 29th Southeast Asian Games stint, the Blue Booters failed to climb out of the seventh spot as they suffered their second straight setback.

The champion squads in their respective primary leagues battled in a searing start but they could not find the target to separate them.

Shortly before the break, San Beda skipper Aljo Zabala launched a low free kick past goalkeepeer AJ Arcilla for the opener.

Spitfire forward Mark Anthony Magtoto notched his third goal of the season in the 58th minute with a header off a Jerome Marzan setpiece.

Marzan, who garnered the Man of the Match recognition, punctuated the romp as the midfielder slotted home his free kick in the 70th.

Meanwhile, the two games at the rain-soaked San Beda Football Field in Mendiola, Manila were postponed due to unplayable pitch.

The Division 2 tiff between University of Perpetual Help System DALTA and Ateneo was abandoned with the Junior Altas up by 1-0 while the Division 1 faceoff between University of the Philippines and University of the East was also suspended.