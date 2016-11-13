San Beda clips CEU, nears WNCAA crown

San Beda College Alabang (SBCA) Red Lions edged the Centro Escolar University (CEU) Scorpions, 25-23, 27-25, 23-25, 25-23, in Game 1 of the Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) seniors’ volleyball finals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Sunday.

The Red Lions took an early advantage after surviving the Scorpions in the first set, 25-23.

San Beda broke away from the 14-all deadlock with Janne Paola Colcol scoring from her drop ball and Ma. Bernadette Garces from her attack, 16-14, in the second set.

But the Scorpions retaliated after Ana Patricia Rosario hit a crosscourt attack, 21-22. San Beda’s Charlene Salazar committed an error after sending the ball to the net, 21-23. Rosario and Joyce Razel De Luna blocked Jimena Rose Fagara’s attack to take a three-point lead for CEU, 21-24.

With reception and outside errors plaguing the Scorpions at the end of the second set, the Red Lions notched a 2-0 lead, 27-25.

Both teams went on a nip-and-tuck battle in the next set but the Scorpions finished the set in their favor after Rosario and Klianne Vilote again blocked Fagara’s attack, 23-25.

The Scorpions handed the victory to the Red Lions after committing double-touch and reception errors in the fourth set, 25-23.

“Today, it’s like they patched up because they were burnt out in the third set because of the mid-part of the second set. In the fourth set, it was more of breaks that’s why we got it. All in all, their game was okay but there were also lapses and missing link like my key players did not deliver so hopefully, in our next game, they can produce to extend our lead,” said San Beda head coach Ryan Sucaldito.

REALYN STEVENS