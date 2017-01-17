San Beda completes sweep to rule NCAA Football

San Beda College (SBC) escaped College of Saint Benilde (CSB), 1-0, in extra time to clinch the 2016 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Football Tournament crown at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Filipino-British striker Connor Tacagni scored the lone goal in the 114th minute of the heated affair.

The slow first half of the match resulted in a goalless stalemate going into the midgame break.

The match started to pulsate with action in the final minutes of the second half with each team wanting to sink the game-winning goal.

The two clubs locked horns at the start of the added 30 minutes but neither gained momentum until the halfway mark.

SBC head coach Christopher Pedimonte said that they originally planned for a quick kill in the initial salvo of the game but were foiled by the defense of St. Benilde. He said that he is glad that the desire of his players to win prevailed.

“I guess what brought us to the win was the desire of the players to win. That one moment when our team converted the game winner is a good reward for the hard work of the players,” he told The Manila Times after the game.

With the win, the Red Lions ended the season with a nine-game sweep of the tournament including six wins in the first round and three in the second round.

On the other hand, last year’s champions Arellano University (AU) ended their campaign with a 4-0 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Charles Gamutan led the Chiefs with a hat trick performance following his opening strike in the 28th minute with two more goals in the second half.

Meanwhile, the San Beda Red Cubs completed their championship run in the juniors division with a 5-1 rout of defending champions La Salle Greenhills.

The victory marked the three-game sweep of the Red Cubs in the second round. They ended their campaign with a record of eight wins and a draw.

In the other juniors match, the AU Braves managed to clinch the second place honor after beating Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 4-1.