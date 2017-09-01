San Beda, CSB clash in Ang Liga Season 15

Following a long layoff, San Beda College and College of St. Benilde (CSB) take on each other in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament today at the San Beda College Football Field in Mendiola, Manila.

The Red Booters and the Blazers battle for second win at 1 p.m.

San Beda played its lone game on August 13, as the defending National Collegiate Athletic Association champion thrashed University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 5-0, in its home turf.

CSB, on the other hand, grabbed its first win at the expense of University of the East (UE), 1-0, in the second match day last August 6 at the De La Salle Science and Technology Complex Football Field.

Meanwhile, National University (NU) and reigning titlist University of Sto. Tomas clash at 2 p.m. even as bottom-dwellers UE and Emilio Aguinaldo College collide at 3 p.m.

After absorbing defeats in their previous outings, the Bulldogs and the Golden Booters go for a bounce-back win when they tangle at the Blue Pitch in Makati City.

The Red Warriors and the Generals, who both dropped their first two games, try to get a breakthrough win at the San Beda field.

In the lone second division fixture, leading NU faces Ateneo de Manila University at 12 noon at the Blue Pitch.