San Beda law grad gets new PCGG post

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed John Agcaoili Agbayani as commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG).

“By virtue hereof, you may qualify and enter upon the performance of the duties of the office, furnishing this Office and the Civil Service Commission with copies of your oath of office,” the appointment letter read.

Agbayani replaces Richard Roger Amurao, whose term expired on June 30, 2016.

He obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree from the San Beda College in 1978 and was ranked 18th in the Bar examinations in the same year.

Agbayani joined the San Beda College of Law faculty from 1994 to 2005 handling Credit Transactions, Banking, Negotiable Instruments, Insurance and Transportations Laws.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the chief of staff of Social Security System commissioner Gonzalo Duque, associate of Bausa Ampil Suarez law office, technical assistant of then-Chief Justice Fred Ruiz Castro, consultant to Congress and general counsel and consultant to various banks like BA Savings Bank, RCBC Savings Bank and Great Pacific Bank.

The PCGG, a quasi-judicial agency created to recover ill-gotten wealth accumulated during the Marcos regime, is composed of a chairman and four commissioners.

It was created by then-President Corazon Aquino by virtue of Executive Orders 1 and 2, making it the first official act of the new government that predates the current Constitution.