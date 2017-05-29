UP, San Beda-Rizal, Chiang Kai Shek post wins

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, the San Beda-Rizal Red Cubs and the Chiang Kai Shek Blue Dragons stretched their winning streaks after disposing of their respective rivals wins in the ongoing 23rd Fr. Martin Cup Summer Basketball tournament.

Residency player Bright Akhuetie and Noah Webb scored big baskets for the Fighting Maroons as they held off the Centro Escolar University Scorpions, 81-50, at the San Beda-Manila gymnasium in Mendiola.

Evan Nelle and Peter Alfaro showed the way for the Red Cubs as they blasted the National University Bullpups, 81-71, in Group A of the junior division of this cagefest, which is supported by Armor On Sportswear.

The Blue Dragons drew double-digit outputs from three mainstays in fending off the Lyceum Junior Pirates, 95-78, in another Group A contest.

Both kept their share of the lead with their fourth straight triumphs.

Akhuetie and Webb shot 14 points for the Fighting Maroons, who notched their third consecutive win in Group B of the senior division.

The Fighting Maroons quickly moved out of range in the first period after Diego Dario and Juan Gomez de Liano unloaded triples during a 16-2 blast in the first five minutes of action.

Nelle and Alfaro unloaded 12 points for the Red Cubs.

Martin Galinato, Christian Dungca and Joshua Ramirez eked out 25, 21 and 14 points for the Blue Dragons, who went on to carve out their fourth straight victory in Group B of the junior contest.

In other secondary games, Damie Cuntapay made a game-high 16 points leading the San Sebastian Staglets to a 99-56 smothering of San Beda-Manila.

Jerome Jaucian came off with 15 points for the University of Perpetual Help Junior Altas, who stopped Marian School, 130-50.