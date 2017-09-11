San Beda rules NCAA Swimming

Joshua Junsay splashed his way to six gold medals to power San Beda to its 16th straight NCAA seniors swimming title at the Rizal Memorial Sports Center recently.

Junsay raked in the gold in 200m and 400m freestyle, 100m and 200m butterfly, and 200m and 400m freestyle relays while taking in the silver in the 1500m free to as the Sea Lions claimed their 16th consecutive pool title and 21st overall.

It also bagged Unsay a third straight MVP award for his Herculean effort.

Junsay’s spectacular performance underscored San Beda’s domination of the event as it swept all three divisions including the women and juniors’ categories.

It’s seniors’ squad amassed 1517.5 points, way ahead of St. Benilde with 477, Arellano U with 311, Emilio Aguinaldo with 205.5 and Lyceum of the Philippines U with 148.

The Sea Lionesses for their part garnered 1323.5 points to snare their seventh straight women’s crown.

St. Benilde, which drew strength from the record-breaking efforts of Maria Aresa Lipat, placed second with 805 points followed by AU with 207.

Jose Mari Arcilla, for his part, towed the Sea Cubs to their 23rd championship in the juniors side by accumulating 1058 points.

Manuel Victor Perez hauled five gold medals to power Jose Rizal to a third place finish in the high school event