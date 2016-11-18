San Beda shoots for WNCAA title

San Beda College Alabang (SBCA) Red Lions gun to bag the championship against the Centro Escolar University (CEU) Scorpions in Game 2 of the Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) seniors’ volleyball finals on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Malate, Manila.

“In terms of adjustment, we have to focus on how we would lessen our errors because we had several errors (last game). We also have to maximize our attacks and improve our blockings, ground defense, and service as well,” said San Beda Alabang head coach Ryan Sucaldito.

The Red Lions upset the Scorpions during their first meeting in the finals, 25-23, 27-25, 20-25, 25-23, last November 13. “Hopeully, in our next game, our key players can produce points so that we can have a bigger lead,” Sucaldito added.

The De La Salle Santiago Zobel School (DLSZ) spikers swept the St. Scholastica’s College (SSC) Scions, 25-19, 25-19, in Game 1 of the midget finals. DLSZ and SSC will clash at 8:00 a.m.

In the juniors’ class, the DSLZ Junior Spikers will battle the Chiang Kai Shek College (CKSC) Junior Lady Blue Dragons in Game 1 of the finals at 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, in the seniors’ basketball finals, the CEU Scorpions are a game away from their sixth consecutive tiara.

“I hope we would achieve the six-peat but we have to better ourselves in preparation for the next game. We have to adjust our errors in our first game and that is what’s important,” said CEU head coach Jay Cambarihan.

The Scorpions trounced the Philippine Women’s University (PWU) Patriots, 68-35, in Game 1 of the finals last November 13.

“There’s still a lot to adjust especially our turnovers. We need to correct that in our training,” Cambarihan added.

Also eyeing for their sixth straight title, the DLSZ midget cagers edged past the St. Paul College Pasig (SPCP) Paulinians, 42-39. They will face the Paulinians in Game 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Defending champions CKSC Lady Blue Dragons drew the first blood against the DLSZ Junior Archers, 59-46. The Junior Lady Blue Dragons will try to sustain their winning momentum in Game 2 at 3:30 p.m.

REALYN STEVENS