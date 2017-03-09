San Beda snatches NCAA Season 92 overall title

San Beda College bagged the general championship titles both in the juniors and seniors divisions in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92.

The Red Lions collected 683 points highlighted by their impressive showing in basketball, chess, men’s tae kwon do, women’s table tennis, men and women’s swimming, and football.

They also finished second in women’s beach volleyball.

It was San Beda’s fifth general championship title in the league.

“We’re very happy, it’s a proud accomplishment for the whole San Beda community. We invested in other sports not just the events we’re strong at. We hope to keep on improving year after year. We also put emphasis in indoor and beach volleyball,” said Management Committee Chairman Jose Mari Lacson of host San Beda.

College of Saint Benilde wound up second with 647 points after ruling the men’s volley, women’s tae kwon do, men’s table tennis and men’s lawn tennis.

Arellano University took the third spot with 590 points followed by Lyceum of the Philippines University (444.5), University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (384.5), Colegio de San Juan de Letran (367), Mapua Institute of Technology (301.5), San Sebastian College (300), Emilio Aguinaldo College (299) and Jose Rizal University (172.5).

In juniors, the Cubs garnered 405 points to win their fifth straight general crown and become the most winningest team with 13 overall titles.

Arellano also finished second with 397.5 points followed by Letran (352.5), Lyceum (278), Emilio Aguinaldo (271.5), Saint Benilde (244), San Sebastian (229), Perpetual Help (188), Jose Rizal (102.5) and Mapua (102).