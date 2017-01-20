San Beda snuffs Lady Cardinals in NCAA volley

San Beda fended off a fierce challenge put up by Mapua to post a 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 15-9 win on Friday to book at least a playoff for a Final Four berth in the women’s division of the 92nd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan City.

Francesca Racraquin fired 16 hits, all of which came on kills, while Satrianni Espiritu scattered 13 points including a match-best five on blocks to help push the Red Spikers closer to barging into the Final Four with a 6-3 record.

San Beda could clinch an outright spot in the next round if Lyceum of the Philippines U and Perpetual Help, currently at fifth and sixth places with 5-3 and 4-3 records, respectively, would lose a game.

The Lady Pirates faces off with the San Sebastian Lady Stags, the current leader with a perfect 7-0 record, on Jan. 25 while the Lady Altas were playing the Jose Rizal Bombers at press time and will tackle the Arellano U Lady Chiefs also on Jan. 25.

If either or both LPU and Perpetual Help manage to get their sixth win, all ties will be broken by playoffs.

“We took care of business, that’s the most important thing. Now we’ll just wait,” said San Beda coach Nemesio Gavino in Filipino.

The Lady Cardinals closed out their campaign winless in nine outings.