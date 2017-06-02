San Beda stretches winning streak to 4

San Beda College (SBC) protected its unblemished record with a slim 64-61 overtime win over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) in the 11th FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Benedict Adamos scored the go-ahead triple at the 1:36 mark while Robert Bolick sank an insurance free throw with 12 seconds left in the extension play as the Red Lions roared to a four-game winning roll.

Despite the win, San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez was disappointed with his wards’ performance.

“This is a wake up call for the players to play hard every game,” lamented Fernandez.

“Although it’s painful (to say), Perpetual deserves this win,” he added

Bolick had a lousy shooting day but still managed to notch 12 points to pace the reigning National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) champion.

Daryl Singontiko fired 4-of-6 from beyond the arc en route to a 19-point showing for the Altas, who were already out of the running for a playoff spot with a 2-5 card.

UPHSD made sure that SBC would buckle down to work as it led 55-53 with 18 seconds on the clock of the regulation.

Bolick went for a quick layup and banked in a putback off a Javee Mocon miss with just eight-tenths of a second left to tie the scoreline at 55-all sending the game to extension period.

The San Beda hotshot joined forces with Adamos and Arnaud Noah as they proceeded to score all nine points of the Red Lions in overtime.

Meanwhile, Arellano University sneaked past College of St. Benilde, 67-63, in the battle of also-ran teams in Group B.

Arellano posted their biggest lead of the game, 65-55, on Kraniel Villoria’s triple at the 2:21 mark and the Chiefs leaned on their defense down the stretch to run away with the victory.

The Chiefs got their second victory in six games, but coach Jerry Codiñera was concerned with his boys’ 20 turnovers.

“We had many turnovers. I think we had more than 15. Fortunately, we still found a way to win,” said Codiñera.

Lervin Flores pumped in 16 points while Villoria chalked 14 and dished out five assists for the Chiefs.

Clement Leutchen tallied 17 markers and Dino San Juan added 10 as the Blazers dropped to 1-6.

In the juniors division, Far Eastern University (4-1) downed University of the East (0-5), 83-75, even as National University (3-1) beat Lyceum of the Philippines University (0-2), 103-95.