San Francisco bans fur sales

LOS ANGELES: San Francisco on Tuesday became the largest US city to ban sales of fur as a way to protect animals. The vote by the Board of Supervisors in the politically liberal California city was 10-0. Humane Society International hailed the vote, saying “this is an exciting and historic vote both for animals and compassionate consumerism, and we hope that the world is watching.” Two smaller California cities—West Hollywood and Berkeley—have already banned sales of fur. Bans on fur sales and imports exist in India and Brazil’s Sao Paulo, HSI said on its blog. Two Italian fashion houses, Versace and Furla, under pressure from HSI, recently announced they would no longer use fur, joining other designers who have made such a pledge—Armani, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and Gucci.

AFP