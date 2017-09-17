San Juan City hosts Marawi benefit concert

THE city government of San Juan will be hosting a benefit concert on September 20 for the victims of the ongoing Marawi siege. Its venue is at the Filoil Flying V Center in the city.

Mayor Guia Gomez said the city government collaborated with the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Pinaglabanan, JCI Katipuneros and JCI Dambana to raise funds to help those affected by the long-standing conflict in Marawi City through a musical production dubbed as “San Juan para sa Marawi.”

“We are grateful that we have this benefit concert as a platform for San Juaneños to share their sympathy and blessings to our brothers and sisters in Marawi. The San Juaneños are very kind and accommodating in nature and an event like this is a great opportunity to further imbibe the spirit of bayanihan [cooperation]in the city,” Gomez added.

The concert will feature the musical prowess of some of the most reputable personalities in the industry that includes Basil Valdez, Celeste Legaspi, Ryan Cayabyab and The Company.

By purchasing a ticket for as low as P300, Gomez said that concert goers will not only be able to enjoy a quality entertainment but can also fulfill their humanitarian role.