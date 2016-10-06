San Juan drug surrenderers warned

SAN Juan City Vice Mayor Janella Ejercito-Estrada warned drug users who surrendered to the police that they will be arrested, shamed in public and evicted from the city if they will not stop their illicit activities despite availing of the rehabilitation and livelihood training programs.

Estrada, chairperson of the city’s anti-drugs abuse council, made the warning after she found out that many of those who turned themselves in are still using illegal drugs.

According to her, 62 of the 69 surrenderers tested positive for illegal drug use in a surprise drug test conducted last month.

“Stop taking illegal drugs before I ask the police to arrest you,” she told drug users.

Under the city’s anti-drug program, surrenderers are required to undergo a full rehabilitation program with free livelihood trainings, spiritual and moral counseling, and a Zumba exercise to ensure that they will not go back to using illegal drugs.

Those who did not finish elementary and high school can enroll in the Alternative Learning System (ALS) offered by the Department of Education.