San Juan kicks off barangay drug rehab

SAN Juan City, Metro Manila: The city’s drug dependents who volunteered to be rehabilitated are now undergoing a 60-day rehabilitation program in the villages here, according to Vice Mayor Janella Ejercito-Estrada, head of the city anti-drug abuse council. The rehabilitation program was launched on August in Barangay West Crame with only 33 of the more than 100 drug surrenderers attended the program. She said that aside from the low turnout of participants in the initial launch of the rehabilitation, there are 23 surrenderers out of the 33 who were tested positive of drug use during a surprise a drug testing. Meanwhile, religious leaders were also tapped for guidance and spiritual counseling of surrenderers aside from livelihood training.