San Juan mayor rejects recall election

SAN Juan City Mayor Guia Gomez said on Thursday that she would not accept recall petitions by her political enemies, calling them a “product of their machinations.”

“I will not accept this recall and will allow my lawyers to challenge it legally and according to the right process. I will not allow myself to fall in his [former vice mayor Francis Zamora]ill-motives,” Gomez, mother of Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and partner of former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, said in a press conference at her residence in San Juan City.

“I cannot accept it [recall petitions]. I find it really unfair because I have already been sworn in, I already have that mandate as mayor . . . duly elected mayor,” Gomez said.

As to the claim by her political enemies that she has lost the trust of the people of San Juan: “I cannot understand. How can I have a loss of confidence when I have all these Seal of Local Government, Seal of Good Housekeeping. Ang dami po nating awards na natanggap. This year [2017] was indeed a difficult year for me, but it was also the most rewarding year for the City of San Juan.”

“So, it is really fair na ire-recall ako when I’m doing my job?” the mayor asked.

Gomez, who is now on her third and final term as local chief executive, said the young Zamora whom she treated him like her own son was too eager and could not wait until she finished her term in 2019.

“I did not break my promise. I told him [Zamora] to wait until I finish my last term as mayor,” Gomez said.

“I will step down as mayor of San Juan in June 30, 2019 as I finish my term in 18 months. Ewan ko ba bakit hindi sila makapaghintay (I don’t know why they couldn’t wait)!” the mayor added.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) recently approved the petition for recall of elections in San Juan City filed by supporters of Zamora.

Zamora, who lost to Gomez by a slim margin in the last election, claimed that Gomez’s camp was involved in massive vote-buying. NEIL A. ALCOBER