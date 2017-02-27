San Juan soon to have new Hall of Justice

After years of squeezing themselves inside an office under the parking lot of The Arena, judges and court employees may soon transfer to a 5-story building that they can finally call home.

Mayor Guia Gomez on Monday led the ground-breaking ceremony for the P250-million Hall of Justice at the old post office along Pinaglabanan Street corner P. Guevarra Street.

“This is a very significant day as another milestone in the history of our beloved city,” Gomez said in her speech. “It’s really not fitting for them [judges and prosecutors]to be there for the honorable positions that they have,” the mayor added.

Gomez said it took five years for the project to start because there was no lot available for the building. She said the Supreme Court will fund the construction of the city’s justice hall.

“Budget Secretary [Benjamin] Diokno told us that the Supreme Court will allocate funds for this. The city government will not spend any centavo for this. And it was the Department of Public Works and Highways who handled the bidding,” she said.

The mayor added that she gave the contractor one year and eight months to finish the construction of the new justice hall.

Supreme Court administrator Midas Marquez, who graced the groundbreaking rites, expressed his gratitude to the city government for its initiative to construct the city’s justice hall.

“We thank the City of San Juan for this project. Only few of the local government units, one of them San Juan City, have taken steps to do this project,” Marquez said. ‘Hopefully, in the next two years our judges, prosecutors, clerks of court, and other court employees may soon transfer to their new office,” he added. NEIL A. ALCOBER