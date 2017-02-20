San Lorenzo stays unbeaten in NCRUCLAA

Colegio de San Lorenzo (CDSL) stretched its unbeaten start to five games after demolishing Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PhilSCA), 86-66, in the 2017 National Capital Region Universities and Colleges of Luzon Athletic Association (NCRUCLAA) on Monday at the University of Makati Gymnasium.

Charles Callano netted 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists to keep CDSL Griffins’ record unblemished at 5-0.

Thristan Edge Laman contributed 17 markers, nine came in the first quarter, and four boards while Louie Andrew Vargas had a double-double performance with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Griffins.

CDSL wasted no time in dismantling the Iron Eagles by scoring the first 17 points in the opening canto.

But PhilSCA’s Arvin James Patricio led a rally by posting nine straight points to inch closer, 15-17, with 1:13 left in the first quarter.

The Iron Eagles tried to recover from behind and trailed by three points, 41-44, with 8:37 to play in the third period.

James Ryan Alvarado made two short jumpers followed by a bonus shot to pace the Griffins with 12-point lead, 64-52, in the last two minutes of the third period and CDSL never looked back from there.

“We are happy since we really worked hard today and we hope to carry this momentum in the next games,” said Callano.

Arvin James Patricio led all scorers with 30 points to go along with seven rebounds for PhilSCA, which dropped to 3-2.

Rodelle Bilar chipped in 12 points while Jay Gumban had 11 markers and five boards for the Iron Eagles.

In other matches, Saint Francis of Assisi College (4-1) overpowered De La Salle University-Dasmariñas (2-3), 76-68 while University of Makati (1-4) needed an overtime to beat Asian Institute of Maritime Studies (0-5), 102-93, to claim its first win in the tournament.

Scores:

CDSL 86 – Callano 24, Laman 17, Vargas 14, Baldevia 12, Alvarado 9, Gojar 8, Astrero 2, Ancheta 0, Calizo 0, Formento 0, Gabriel 0, Jimenez 0, Martricio 0.

PhilSCA 66 – Patricio 30, Bilar 12, Gumban 11, Capricho 5, Jimenez 4, Rubio 3, Ramos 1, Cardinoza 0, Llaneta 0, Agato 0, Atanacio 0, Serafica 0, Evangelista 0, Honra 0, Magnayon 0.

Quarterscores: 21-18, 44-32, 70-54, 86-66.