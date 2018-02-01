San Miguel aims to raise P30B from peso bond issue

CONGLOMERATE San Miguel Corp. is planning to raise as much as P30 billion from the issuance of peso-denominated fixed-rate bonds due in 2023.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, SMC said it had filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to issue fixed-rate bonds with a base size of P20 billion and an overallotment option of P10 billion.

The bonds form part of the company’s P60-billion shelf registration program. The latest issuance will be the third tranche, following the P20 billion offered in February and the P15 billion sold in March last year.

SMC said the latest bond issue had been rated “PRS Aaa” by Philippine Rating Services Corp. (PhilRatings), with a stable outlook.

According to PhilRatings, obligations rated PRS Aaa are of the highest quality with minimal credit risk.

PhilRatings said the rating was based on several considerations, one of which was that SMC’s operating businesses provide sustainable income streams and cash flows, which are seen to strengthen further with the expected completion of projects in the energy and infrastructure businesses.

It added that SMC and its subsidiaries’ strong market position, its solid track record and continuous efforts to manage its debt position, backed by growing market demand and supported by a robust domestic economy, made the conglomerate well-prepared for significant future growth.

SMC’s experienced management team also allows the company to create and execute a sound growth strategy, the ratings agency said.

SMC is the conglomerate of tycoon Ramon Ang, with investments in different sectors such as food and beverage, power, and packaging, among others.