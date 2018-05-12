San Miguel food unit bullish on 2018 operations

San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. (SMFB) is optimistic about sustaining its growth momentum in 2018 as the economy is projected to remain strong, its president said on Friday.

During the company’s stockholders’ meeting in Mandaluyong City, San Miguel Pure Foods President Francisco Alejo 3rd said increased food spending would boost the company’s performance this year.

Profitability registered in 2017, described as “a good year,” will continue given the country’s robust economy, he added.

Alejo’s statement came a month after SMFB reported that its net income increased by 16 percent to P6.9 billion last year. It attributed the growth to higher volumes from its poultry, meat, and branded value-added businesses.

Expansion projects are in “full swing,” which would further boost the company’s operations, Alejo said.

These include a new hotdog plant in Cavite province and flour mill in Batangas provice, which have “doubled” their capacity; and the presence its milling business has established in Bataan and Bulacan provinces, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao.

According to Alejo, SMFB’s feed mill in Bataan’s Mariveles town is already operational, while the construction of its new four mill in Batangas’ Mabini town is in its advanced stage.

“New capacities will help sustain profitability for this year,” he said.

SMFB is also looking at expanding its business operations that could address people’s demand for convenience.

“Ready-to-eat plant, produce viands that we can supply [to]…convenience stores and supermarkets,” Alejo said.

Sources report that, for this year, the company’s net income guidance for its beer segment is P24 billion; food, P8 billion, compared with 2017’s P6.9 billion; and Ginebra San Miguel Inc., P1 billion.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved the company’s move to change its corporate name from San Miguel Pure Foods Co. Inc. to San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc.