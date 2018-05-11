San Miguel Q1 profit grows 31% to P19.4B

CONGLOMERATE San Miguel Corp. (SMC) reported a 31 percent surge in its first-quarter consolidated recurring net income to P19.4 billion, bolstered by the robust performance of all its businesses.

Revenues climbed 20 percent to P234.3 billion while operating income rose 20 percent to P32.7 billion.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 17 percent to P41.5 billion.

Beer business San Miguel Brewery, Inc. (SMB) booked a net income of P5.7 billion, up by 26 percent from last year.

The beer business’ consolidated volumes touched 65 million cases during the period, 11 percent higher than a year ago. Growth was primarily driven by increased consumption nationwide, which was boosted by new marketing campaigns and the implementation of trade and consumer promos.

SMB’s consolidated revenues grew 18 percent to P29.8 billion. Combined with contributions from its international operations, operating income gained 25 percent to P8.3 billion.

Ginebra San Miguel Inc.’s net income surged 97 percent to P255 million on the back of a 24 percent increase in revenues to P6.4 billion.

The sales volumes of SMC’s liquor segment rose 20 percent as ongoing campaigns helped core brands Ginebra San Miguel and Vino Kulafu to continue to drive growth.

On the other hand, San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc., formerly San Miguel Pure Foods Co. Inc., saw its net income drop 7 percent to P1.4 billion.

This was attributed to foreign exchange losses caused by the peso’s depreciation against the US dollar along with mark-to-market losses from raw material imports. Without the forex impact, net income would have been at P1.5 billion.

The food unit’s consolidated revenues added 12 percent to P29.8 billion on the continued strong growth momentum of the Poultry & Meats and Value-Added Meats businesses.

San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Group recorded revenues of P8.6 billion, up 25 percent from the previous year, on strong sales and continuous growth in its Australia operations.

Meanwhile, Petron Corp.’s consolidated net income went up 4 percent to P5.8 billion driven by robust domestic sales volumes and improved operating efficiencies in both its Philippines and Malaysian operations.

The fuel business posted consolidated revenues of P129.1 billion in the first quarter, 21 percent higher than in the past year.