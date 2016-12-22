San Miguel’s Ang a campaign donor – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted that business tycoon Ramon Ang was one of those who gave him financial support during the campaign period.

Duterte however did not say how much Ang, president of San Miguel Corp., gave.

In his speech during the Christmas Party of the Office of the President on Tuesday night, Duterte said that Ang was among the individuals who provided him campaign money.

“You know very well that nobody really campaigned for me, or at least some… And a few people who believed in me. Ramon Ang gave me some money – not too big but not too small. But enough to finance one trip here, one trip there,” the President said.

“Ramon, we became fast friends because he has this disarming attitude of humility. You will really be disarmed, that’s why became fast friends,” he added.

Duterte said he did not seek financial help and that it is okay if only a few businessmen supported his presidential bid.

“I did not [ask for help]. You can ask all of them,” the President said.