San Pablo City crafts inclusive juvenile intervention program

SAN PABLO CITY, Laguna: The San Pablo City Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD IVA-Calabarzon) and the City Social Welfare and Development Office conducted a review of the Juvenile Justice Law or Republic Act 9344 for a Comprehensive Local Juvenile Intervention Program. San Pablo City Mayor Loreto Amante expressed optimism for strengthened collaboration among concerned agencies and private sector organizations to craft the comprehensive juvenile program to look after the children’s welfare and avert the young people to commit infractions and undesirable acts. As part of the plan, a community-based program led by the Local Council for the Protection of Children in collaboration with other concerned agencies will be formed.