San Pedro spikers brace for semis action

San Pedro Relocation National High School surprised Chiang Kai Shek College, 25-17, 25-10, to make the semifinals of the 17-Under Competitive Division of the 21st Women’s Volleyball League at the Xavier School gym.

The San Pedro spikers will meet players from La Salle College- Antipolo after they survived quarterfinals rivals from San Antonio de Padua College, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13, at 10 am on Sunday in this tournament organized by the Best Center and sponsored by Milo.

The other half of the semifinals will have King’s Montessori, a 25-10, 25-18 victor over Colegio San Agustin-Makati, against Hope Christian School, which beat Escuela de Sophia, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11, at 9 am.

St. Pedro Poveda walked over Miriam College and advanced into the semifinals of the 17-Under Developmental Division against Colegio de Sta. Rosa, a 25-18, 25-17 quarterfinals winner over St. Bridget School, at 9 am also on Sunday.

St. Paul College-Makati, had to sweat it out for a 25-19, 21-25, 15-8 win over St. Scholastica’s College for the right to meet St. Anthony School, which beat Notre Dame of Greater Manila, 25-8, 20-25, 15-5, in the other half of the semifinals.