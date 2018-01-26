San Sebastian College cruises past Letran

San Sebastian College-Recoletos posted an easy 25-9, 25-22, 25-18 win over Colegio de San Juan de Letran to gain a share of the No. 3 spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday at The Arena in San Juan City.

It was San Sebastian’s fourth win in six games to join University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, holder of the same 4-2 mark, in third place.

They are behind tournament leaders Arellano University and San Beda College – both unbeaten in six outings.

The Lady Knights are on the verge of elimination with a 2-4 slate.

Veteran Joyce Sta. Rita continued to be the Lady Stags’ top scorer as she unloaded 18 points on 10 attacks, five blocks and three service points while Nikka Dalisay and Aurenne Santos gave her the needed support.

Dalisay notched 12 points while Santos added 11 markers including four of San Sebastian’s 12 aces.

The Lady Stags were dominant in the attack line with 37 hits against the Lady Knights’ 25.

Letran players Kathleen Barrinuevo and Jaymeleene Parin were limited to just six points each.

The Lady Knights also gave 21 free points to the Lady Stags from their errors.

Earlier, Emilio Aguinaldo College pulled off a 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12 win over Mapua University to barge into the win column.

Ladeisheen Magbanua registered 10 attacks, five aces and two blocks while Aira Binondo posted 16 markers and Jaylene May Lumbo contributed 15 points for the Lady Generals’ first win in the league.

Yvette Yongco had 13 points, Yvonne Mae Tasis displayed 25 excellent sets and libero Glyka Mariz Medina was also impressive with 37 digs and 14 receptions in the game that lasted for one hour and 53 minutes.

Emilio Aguinaldo improved to 1-5 while Mapua absorbed its sixth straight loss.

Patria Jela Pena and Angeline Mangundayao led the Lady Cardinals with a combined 30 points.

EMIL C. NOGUERA