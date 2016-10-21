Sana, enemies fewer at friends pa more

Spain, England, America and Japan occupied us for nearly five continuous centuries. We, in the Senate, ended our status as America’s last plantation in 1991. Do we soon start as China’s new banana plantation? Or Banana Republic?

We have seen the contradictory pronouncements of Prez Digong and DFA Secretary Jun Yasay on what was to be taken up in China on the West Philippine Sea dispute.

Nothing has been said whether Digong would urge China to do something about the shabu supply naman. We may get bad stuff from the US, like fattening burgers, but not shabu, from where I sit.

* * *

Digong has dredged up the 1906 Massacre of Mt. Bud Dajo, just outside Jolo, when American troops, reinforced by our Philippine Constabulary, killed 1,000 Muslim warriors, women and children. But, surely Digong, as a new lawyer, could not help but hear and know about the February 7-8, 1974 Massacre of Jolo when Marcosian military sent thousands of Muslims to paradise (along with some Christians, Chinese, etc.). The silenced Manila press was mute but word of mouth could move fast. And then there was the foreign media Macoy could not suppress.

Digs is one-fourth Muslim who seems to idolize our version of Hitler, Macoy, who may be buried in the Libingan ng Mga Berdugo if the Supreme Court (SC) allows it. My SC pahabol last Tuesday read: “Intervenors Saguisag, Sr., Jr. and III (in G.R. No. 225973) . . . most respectfully beg leave to submit this brief supplemental paper on why the LMB should not be read as Libingan ng Mga Berdugo. To cite but one dreadful atrocity, the Marcos military burned Jolo on February 7-8, 1974, and killed 20,000. Reconciliation is desired but the Right Thing must be done at the Right Time, which is submitted to be not now. A prudential consideration is to let time heal more wounds, and right now, the claims of countless human rights victims are being processed. Patience is a virtue.” A footnote read: “ . . . We respect [Digong’s] views but he should also remember that his own mother marched with us in Davao in protest over the `salvaging’ of Ninoy Aquino. The 1974 Jolo Massacre we learned from foreign media and a Rizal High School classmate who had attended the PMA and finished as No. 3 in his class. In 1974 we had a silenced media, thanks to a `Bayani’.” Kuno.

* * *

Digong does not seem to appreciate the effect of presidential rhetoric on human conduct. And if we have reached the Third Stage of the Savagery-Civilization-Decay Cycle, should we not try to arrest and reverse the trend?

* * *

Digs reportedly pooh-poohed American government aid for Yolanda. I don’t know the facts but maybe it should have been left unsaid, if true. But, I know America helped in various ways.

South Korea did send a battalion of soldiers, to help in the Yolanda reconstruction, in gratitude for our help five decades ago, when it was reduced to rubble and ashes. This is a type of foreign military presence I don’t mind at all. And gratitude is said to be the most beautiful flower in the garden of the heart. Di po dapat maliitin ni Digong and kawanggawa nino man. A TV crawler or ticker said “minaliit” ni Digong ang tulong ng Kano.

But, a PDI commentary of the other day said that in 2014, the US “contributed $1.15 billion, the highest amount of official development Assistance (ODA),” followed by the UN, Australia and the European Union. The top four have been insulted by Digong. China is not in the top 10. Page A14, col. 2. It seems to me, in principle, that we should be grateful to anyone who donates, and not denigrate “small” givers. Breeding.

No donor deserves to be kicked in the teeth.

* * *

Surveys show that many Pinoys are pro-US-statehood. Indeed, some are pro-US-statehood. How many are Pro-China-province?

Better the Devil we know than the Devil we don’t know, say a majority of our population who would prefer to go to bed with America rather than China, which may buy our bananas but sell us shabu. China is bullying into starvation our marginalized fishermen unable to go to the areas where before all nations could fish.

* * *

It’s my lifelong vice to be with underdogs. I have sided with Senator Leila de Lima, a long-time and valued friend. I handed her, an election expert, folders when we orally argued in the Comelec in 2007 in a case where we represented a winning Mayora against a manugang of the then Comelec Chair.

Digong should not say she will “rot in jail.”

* * *

When Nixon condemned Charles Manson & Co. for the grisly murder of actress Sharon Tate & Co. on Aug. 9, 1969 in Benedict Canyon in Los Angeles, he was roundly criticized and the White House scrambled to apologize. Condemning Digong, I do regularly, for denying due process and abuse of power, but the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, the Philconsa, and the Philippine Bar Association have been silent. Deafeningly. Pobre lang po ang natetepok. No Ninoy Aquino.

Many of our lawyers in the main continue to be the Good Germans of Hitler, another seeming icon of Digong, along with Macoy.

We should not make enemies where we can make no friends, cautioned Don Claro Mayo Recto, who was elegant in expression. Digong should also widen his somewhat constipated vocabulary and avoid PI! FU! and making the “You’re No. 1” sign with his middle finger. He’s no longer a parochial mayor of a city of under 2M rabbits.

And from one banana plantation to another we should avoid. Better the devil we know than one we don’t – a fact of life.

As bad as condemnation without due process, so is clearance without due process. Digong has bragged about Kill! Kill! Kill! before and sounded offended when a certain figure (700) was floated as the number of his EJK victims. He quickly arguably credibly added a thousand more. Bato de la Rosa challenges others to duels and say, burn, baby, burn. They are so makwento.

* * *

Makwento Sen. Dick Gordon is said to be poised to clear Digong, which concerns certain other senators who believe that there are leads to follow. Even if a fraction of Edgar Matobato’s claims are true, it should be pursued to clear our Prez of Agot Isidro’s charge that we have an unhinged flaky psychopath for No. 1. There may be nothing to it though ‘cuz I have long maintained that insanity is a requirement to be head of this ungovernable undisciplined scofflaw nation of ever-multiplying rabbits. Mahihilig po. Hospitable to a fault, it is said, and 113 days may be too short a time to give up on anyone.

* * *

Digong may yet listen to FVR for some course corrections. Otherwise, history may never forgive FVR for urging Digong to shoot for the presidency. I share FVR’s anxiety and hope, for the better.

* * *

Transformation, not Transmogrification. Let’s stay in Civilization and arrest the Decay.