Sandara Park is on a mission

PH’s favorite Korean pushes for KPop and KDrama to go mainstream

Even though the “Pambansang Krungkrung” Sandara Park has become a front row staple in top fashion shows around the world, she swears the Philippines is always No. 1 in her heart.

In fact, Sandara is on a mission. She is bent on helping her fellow Korean celebrities to make it big like her in the Philippines. She proudly shared with In the Know, and in straight Filipino, “Natutuwa ako na yung mga kababayan natin kilala na rin yung mga sikat sa Korea. Ganoon talaga gusto ko mangyari, magdadala pa ako ng Korean friends ko rito.”

Sitting down with the sweet celebrity at the sidelights of her Big Bang’s Seungri gig on October 7 at a super club in Bonifacio Global City, Sandara said she is also very happy that because of growing popularity of KPop here, both her Filipino and Korean fans come to understand each other more.

Dara also mentioned that popular boy group Wanna One who had a sold-out concert last week at Smart Araneta Coliseum, might visit Cebu upon her suggestion.

She is out to get KPop and KDrama in mainstream Philippine entertainment, and judging from how loved she is over here until now, Sandara Park should be able to do it.

Iconic Hollywood action star Steven Seagal, who is best known for his ‘90s hit movies “Under Siege” and “Hard to Kill,” is not just shooting his latest TV series “General Commander” in the Philippines, but has also promised to employ Filipinos in the production.

“Ninety percent of the production will be handled by Filipinos and we are set to cast five Filipino actors for the series,” he related to In the Know du­ring a sit down interview.

The is looking at a three-month stay in these shores as he prepares for his role as Jake Alexander—an American from Virginia and former CIA operative, who goes to South East Asia in his quest for justice.

Very timely indeed, Seagal said the series will mirror what is going on in society today.

“The story focuses on corruption and drugs and what we should do right in the world we have now.”

Seagal personally chose the Philippines for the location of General Commander since he has been here “more than a hundred times already,” dating back to the Marcos regime.

“I wanted a place that is exotic for the American mind, which should also double as other South East Asian countries in some scenes.”

Another factor in coming to the Philippines is the open arms of his dear friend former Ilocos Governor Chavit Singson who will be taking him around the islands.

“We went there before but he is taking me again to Boracay, Cebu and all these beautiful places.”

Despite the grim storyline of General Commander, Seagal promises Filipino fans that he will focus the series on his favorite aspect of the Filipinos, and that is our warmth and hospitality.

GUESS WHO? This action star’s smell lives up to his crummy attitude.

It was a total shock for the press to interview this action star. Why? Because he acted like he was still in the prime of his career!

When the press asked him a question, instead of expounding, he would give the journo a hard time and reply with a word or two. Also, he had strict instructions for the camera crew to switch off the LED light and shoot him within bird’s eye view so that his tummy would be cropped.

He also looked like he never changed his uniform look because during a photo opportunity, the action star smelled worse than a skunk!

Until next week! Ta-ta!