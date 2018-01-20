Sandigan acquits Cabanatuan mayor

The Sandiganbayan acquitted Mayor Julius Cesar Vergara of Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija after the prosecution failed to prove his guilt in connection with the alleged violation of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

The Office of the Ombudsman in 2012 filed the case against Vergara alleging that he failed to cause the conversion of open dumpsites in Barangay Valle Cruz and San Isidro into a controlled dumpsite within three years after the solid waste management act or Republic Act (RA) 9003 took effect on February 15, 2001.

The 22-page decision of the anti-graft court’s First Division, said in part, “.. the Court finds that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused should be held criminally liable for the failure of the city government of Cabanatuan to convert the open dumpsite into a controlled dumpsite within the three-year conversion period provided under the law. Corollarily, there is insufficient evidence to show that the accused either willfully or grossly neglected, or abused his authority, or improperly perform his duty in the conversion of the dump site.”

The court added that “While the accused may be faulted for his initial failure to communicate regularly with the DENR [Department of Environment and Natural Resources] or the NSWMC [National Solid Waste Management Commission] as to the status of the city’s compliance with RA 9003, it finds that the same does not amount to a willful or gross neglect of duty, or an abuse of authority, or an improper performance thereof.”

The court also lifted and set aside the hold-departure order it issued against Vergara and ordered the release of the bail bond he had posted.

Associate Justice Efren de la Cruz, head of the First Division, penned the decision that was concurred in by Associate Justices Geraldine Faith Econg and Edgardo Caldona.