Sandigan asked to deny ‘plunderers’ PNP custody

The prosecution is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division to deny a plea of former Bureau of Immigration (BI) Deputy Commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles as well as Wenceslao “Wally” Sombero Jr. for detention at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Argosino, Robles and Sombero–detained at the Quezon City Jail Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City–are facing a plunder case before the anti-graft court in connection with the P50 million that Argosino and Robles allegedly received allegedly through Sombero in November 2016 in exchange for the release of allegedly illegal Chinese workers.

“It is undisputed that accused-movants are persons detained awaiting trial, thus, there is no doubt that their detention should be at the institution controlled by the BJMP as decreed in the above-quoted statute,” the prosecution said in part in a consolidated opposition wherein it cited Section 63, Chapter V of Republic Act (RA) 6975.

BJMP is Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

In a motion dated April 11, Argosino and Robles asked the court to issue a commitment order directing the transfer of their temporary detention to the PNP Custodial Center.

Argosino and Robles have submitted to the court a certification, signed by Officer-in-Charge Jail Chief Inspector Luis Franco Cleofe of the Quezon City Jail Annex, stating that there are 419 detainees in the Quezon City Jail Annex charged with violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

Meanwhille, Sombero—who was president of the Asian Gaming Service Provider Association, Inc. at the time material to the case—is seeking detention at the PNP Custodial Center while the plunder case is pending “[b]ecause of security concerns and health issues.”

According to the motion filed by his camp on Wednesday, he was “a decorated police officer” who retired in 2000.

The prosecution thus asked the court to deny for lack of merit the motion filed by Argosino and Robles as well as the motion filed by Sombero.

Police Chief Insp. Romulo Flores 2nd—chief of the PNP Custodial Center—also asked the court to deny the motions.

Flores said in part that “for reasons of practicality, frugality in using public funds and ensuring the safety and security of both accused and government personnel, accused Argosino, Robles and Sombero should be detained in an appropriate detention facility under the authority and supervision of the” BJMP.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the plunder case, a graft case and a bribery case before the Sandiganbayan on March 23.

The Ombudsman’s office also charged Argosino, Robles, Sombero and Jack Lam a.k.a. Lam Yin Lok with violation of Presidential Decree (PD) 46.

It recommended P30,000 bail for each accused in the graft case and P20,000 bail for each accused in the bribery case.

In the case wherein Argosino, Robles, Sombero and Lam were accused of violation of PD 46, the Ombudsman recommended P10,000 bail for each accused.