Sandigan inhibits from BI plunder case

The Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division has inhibited from hearing a plunder case filed against former Bureau of Immigration (BI) deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles and Wenceslao Sombero Jr. in connection with alleged receipt of money in exchange for release of supposedly illegal Chinese workers.

The case was designated by raffle on March 28 to the anti-graft court’s Fourth Division along with the graft case and bribery case filed against Argosino, Robles and Sombero, as well as the case filed against Argosino, Robles, Sombero and Jack Lam a.k.a. Lam Yin Lok wherein they were accused of violation of Presidential Decree (PD) 46.

In a letter dated March 28 addressed to Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, Associate Justice Alex Quiroz requested the Fourth Division’s inhibition from hearing the cases “as the undersigned is an acquaintance of one of the accused therein.”

“The inhibition, when granted, will deter suspicions of impropriety or partiality,” Quiroz, the chairman of the Fourth Division, said.

The Sandiganbayan en banc (full bench) approved the request.

Under the court’s rules, inhibition by the chairman or all three members of the division would mean a re-raffling of the case to another division.

The cases will be designated to another division of the court by raffle today.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases on March 23.

The Ombudsman alleged in the charge sheet accusing Argosino, Robles and Sombero of plunder “[t]hat on or about 27 November 2016, or sometime prior or subsequent thereto, willfully, unlawfully and criminally amass, accumulate and acquire ill-gotten wealth in the aggregate amount of” P50 million “through a series or combination of overt or criminal acts, or similar schemes or means, such as by receiving, directly or indirectly, a sum of money from any person and/or entity by reason of their [then-]office or [then-]position as [then-]Deputy Commissioners of the Bureau of Immigration, and by taking undue advantage of their official position, authority and influence as such [then-]Deputy Commissioners to unjustly enrich themselves at the expense and to the damage and prejudice of the Filipino people and the Republic of the Philippines…”

According to the charge sheet, the money which totaled P50 million—the threshold amount for plunder—was

allegedly “delivered to and received by the accused Argosino and Robles on two instances at the City of Dreams Manila, an establishment in Parañaque City, that is,” P20 million “at or about 2:00 a.m. of 27 November 2016 and” P30 million “at or about 5:45 a.m. of the same day” which were allegedly “both from accused Sombero…”

No bail was recommended by the Ombudsman in the plunder case.

In the charge sheet accusing Argosino, Robles and Sombero with violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practice Act), the Office of the Ombudsman alleged that Argosino and Robles, “conspiring and confederating with one another and with” Sombero who was “[then-]President, Asian Gaming Service Provider Association Inc., willfully, unlawfully and criminally demand and receive” P50 million “from [then-]businessman Jack Lam a.k.a. Lam Yin Lok a.k.a. Yin Lok Lam, through… Sombero, “as a consideration to release 1,316 Chinese nationals who were then arrested and detained at Fontana Leisure Park, Clark Field, Pampanga… thereby causing undue injury in the amount of” P50 million “to Jack Lam and/or the persons or entities from whom said amount was sourced.”

It recommended P30,000 bail for each accused in the graft case and P20,000 bail for each accused in the bribery case.

In the case wherein Argosino, Robles, Sombero and Lam were accused of violation of PD 46, the Ombudsman recommended P10,000 bail for each accused.

The court is duty-bound to determine whether there is probable cause to order an accused’s arrest and to hold him for trial.