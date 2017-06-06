Sandigan issues HDOs vs Misuari over graft charges

THE Sandiganbayan’s Third Division issued hold departure orders (HDOs) against former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Gov. Nur Misuari and several others in connection with graft and malversation through falsification charges over the alleged fictitious procurement of multi-million worth of Information

Technology package, Multi-Media Information Technology Package and educational materials in 2001.

Included in the HDO list, aside from Misuari, were Leovigilda Cinches, Pangalian Maniri, Sittie Aisa Usman, Alladin Usi, Nader Macagaan, Cristeta Ramirez and Lolita Sambeli.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases before the Sandiganbayan last month.

Misuari was named respondent in one count of graft and malversation through falsification, along with Cinches, Maniri, Usman and Usi who were accused in their respective capacities as Director III, chief accountant, supply officer and Accountant II of the Department of Education (DepEd)–ARMM.

Other graft and malversation cases were also file against them along with Macagaan, then Commission on

Audit-ARMM resident auditor, and Cristeta Ramirez, then-representative/owner of CPR Publishing, in connection with the P46.26 million “fictitious”procurement of Multi-Media Information Technology Package.

Similarly, Misuari, Cinches, Maniri and Usman were also charged along with Lolita Sambeli, then-owner of White Orchids Printing and Publishing House, for allegedly causing the payment of P37,959,204 to White Orchids for the anomalous purchase of educational materials.