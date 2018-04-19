Sandigan junks Davao del Norte lawmaker Floreindo’s plea

The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division has denied Davao del Norte (Second District) Rep. Antonio Floirendo Jr.’s plea to order the Office of the Ombudsman to complete its preliminary investigation of a graft case against him.

Floirendo, who is out on bail, is facing the graft case before the Ombudsman for allegedly having financial interest in a renewed agreement between the Tagum Agricultural Development Company Inc. (Tadeco) and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) in 2003.

According to the court’s resolution promulgated on April 12, he asked the court to suspend his arraignment and to order the Ombudsman to complete its preliminary investigation “on the ground that he filed” a motion for reconsideration of the Ombudsman’s denial of his omnibus motion A) For Reconsideration of Resolution Dated September 4, 2017; and B) To Reopen Case for Submission of Additional Documentary and/or Testimonial Evidence.

“Although the accused’s omnibus motion for leave appears to be a motion praying that this court order the Office of the Ombudsman to complete the preliminary investigation, an examination of his second motion reveals that he is seeking reinvestigation on the grounds that (1) he is innocent, i.e., he had no participation in the negotiation or approval of the JVA, and that he did not intervene in any way in its approval or execution; and (2) he was denied due process,” the court said in a resolution promulgated on April 12.

JVA is joint venture agreement.

The second motion refers to Floirendo’s plea for the Ombudsman’s office to reconsider its denial of his omnibus motion for reconsideration of the resolution dated September 4, 2017 and to reopen the case for submission of additional evidence.

According to the court, Floirendo’s omnibus motion for leave: A) To Suspend/Defer Arraignment, and B) Direct Office of the Ombudsman to Complete Preliminary Investigation was a prohibited motion.

The Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division cited the Revised Guidelines, which prohibit motions for reinvestigation once the case has been filed before the court when, among others, “the regular grounds relied upon in the motion are not meritorious, such as issues of innocence of the accused, or lack of due process when the accused was actually notified, among others.”

The court added that “[t]here is no need to order the Office of the Ombudsman to complete the preliminary investigation because it has been completed.”

The court then cited Section 7, Rule II of the Rules of Procedure of the Office of the Ombudsman, which states that “[o]nly one motion for reconsideration or reinvestigation of an approved order or resolution shall be allowed…”

According to the court, the Ombudsman, in an order dated December 28, 2017, upheld the denial of Floirendo’s plea to reconsider the resolution dated September 4, 2017 and to reopen the case for submission of additional evidence.

It thus denied Floirendo’s omnibus motion for leave: A) To Suspend/Defer Arraignment and B) Direct Office of the Ombudsman to Complete Preliminary Investigation.

On Tuesday, the court reset his arraignment to May 2.

The Ombudsman filed before the Sandiganbayan in February the graft case, which stemmed from a complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman in March 2017 by House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez against Floirendo over the renewed agreement for the lease of land located in the Davao Penal Colony.

The Ombudsman accused Floirendo of violating Section 3(h) of Republic Act (RA) 3019 (the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), alleging that he had “direct and/or indirect financial interest in the 21 May 2003 Agreement between” BuCor and Tadeco, “in which company he then” supposedly “owned” 75,000 “shares of stocks worth” P7,500,000.”

Floirendo earlier argued that the 1987 Constitution, taken together with RA 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees), only prohibits members of Congress from being substantial stockholders of private firms having contracts with the government.

Article VI, Section 14 of the 1987 Constitution, prohibits lawmakers from having financial interest in contracts or franchises or special privileges granted by the government or any of its agencies during their term of office.