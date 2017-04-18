Sandigan resets again pretrial of graft case vs former PNP chief

The Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division on Tuesday deferred again a scheduled pretrial of the graft case filed against former Philippine National Police Director General Alan Purisima and several other individuals in connection with the allegedly anomalous courier deal entered into by the PNP with Werfast Documentation Agency Inc. (Werfast) in 2011.

Last January 10, the court canceled the pretrial and reset it to April 18 as the parties, at the time, were yet to finish marking documentary evidence that they intend to present during trial.

This time, the court reset the pretrial to June 6.

Meanwhile, an additional preliminary conference is set on May 9 for stipulation of facts.

A pretrial conference aims to consider matters for a fair and expeditious trial.

Such matters include plea bargaining, stipulation of facts, marking for identification of evidence of the parties, waiver of objections to admissibility of evidence and modification of the order of trial if the accused admits the charge but interposes a lawful defense.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the case in May last year against Purisima, retired PNP official Gil Meneses and then-officials of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office at the time material to the case, namely Napoleon Estilles, Allan Parreño, Melchor Reyes, Lenbell Fabia, Sonia Calixto, Eduardo Acierto, Raul Petrasanta, Nelson Bautista, Ricardo Zapata Jr. and Ford Tuazon.