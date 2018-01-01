Sandigan surpasses own record on case disposal

First of two parts

“A banner year for the court.”

This was how Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang described 2017 for the anti-graft court in her Christmas message posted on the court’s website.

“As you all know, last September, with three months still left in our calendar, the Court surpassed its highest record of disposed cases for the past 16 years,” she said. “Well, I am pleased to tell you that we finally broke that glass ceiling last October 2017. Based on the statistics from our Judicial Records Division, we have already resolved 1,095 cases despite the ever increasing number of cases filed by the Office of the Ombudsman.”

Among the cases filed by the Office of the Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan in 2017 was the graft and usurpation of official functions against former Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima and Getulio Napeñas, former head of the Special Action Force, over their alleged participation in the mounting of an antiterrorist operations in Mamasapano in 2015 despite the former being under preventive suspension. Purisima pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in February.

The Ombudsman claimed that Purisima “persuade[d], induce[d]or influence[d]” Napeñas, with the latter “allowing himself to be persuaded, induced, or influenced, to violate” the PNP chain of command, the Ombudsman’s preventive suspension order, and the order of then PNP acting head Leonardo Espina to stop performing their respective offices’ duties and functions. The Ombudsman also alleged that Purisima, conspiring with Napeñas, “perform[ed]the function of the Chief of the PNP by participating in the mission planning and supervision over the execution of Oplan Exodus … by, among other things, constantly asking and receiving pre-operational updates of Oplan Exodus from Napeñas … and approving the final date of the operation and the time-on-target coordination of the operation.”

In November, the Ombudsman filed charges of graft and usurpation of official functions against former President Benigno Aquino 3rd in connection with the police operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, on Jan. 25, 2015. Codenamed Oplan Exodus, the operation—done by the PNP-SAF and allegedly joined by the US Army Special Forces against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)—was intended to capture or kill Malaysian terrorist and bomb-maker Zulkifli Abdhir, alias Marwan, and his protégé Abdulbasit Usman. Marwan was killed while Usman escaped, but was later killed by the MILF in a chance encounter. Over 60 people, including 44 PNP-SAF members, were killed in the gun battle that ensued.

In December, the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division granted the prosecution’s plea to consolidate the cases against Aquino with those filed against Purisima and Napeñas that are pending before the court’s Fourth Division.

The Ombudsman alleged in the charge sheet that Aquino “persuade[d], induce[d]or influence[d]” Purisima “to violate” PNP chain of command, the Ombudsman’s preventive suspension order, and Espina’s order for Purisima and other then-suspended police officers to stop performing their respective offices’ duties and functions. The Ombudsman preventively suspended Purisima for six months in December 2014, pending investigation into the allegedly anomalous courier deal forged by the PNP with Werfast Documentation Agency, Inc., in 2011. The PNP terminated the deal in March 2014.

Aquino allegedly “utiliz[ed]the services of Purisima for Oplan Exodus prior to and during its implementation” and allegedly gave “instructions to receive reports and recommendations from and approve the actions of” Napeñas “thru Purisima relative to the preparation, conduct and implementation of Oplan Exodus,” according to the same charge sheet.

In another charge sheet, the Ombudsman accused Aquino of usurpation of official functions under Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code. It alleged in part that he, “in conspiracy with” Purisima and Napeñas, “cause[d]Purisima to perform and/or exercise the function of the Chief of the PNP over Oplan Exodus prior to and during its implementation … despite accused Aquino III having knowledge that Purisima was under preventive suspension from office … thereby Purisima was under pretense of official position and without being lawfully entitled to do so at the time.”

In February 2015, the Ombudsman initiated a fact-finding probe that looked into possible persons responsible in, among others, the planning and conduct of the police operation. It later approved the recommendation of its special panel of field investigators to initiate preliminary investigation against Purisima, Napeñas, and nine others. The fact-finding investigation stemmed from news reports and separate complaints filed by Fernando Perito, Pedrito Nepomuceno, and Augusto Syjuco, Jr. While the complaints did not implead Aquino, the Ombudsman motu proprio (on its own) looked into the allegations or reports on his participation. “And the special panel found that whatever participation the President may have had in the Mamasapano incident does not amount to prima facie [based on a first impression]to a criminal offense, neither was his participation analogous to any of the impeachable offenses,” Assistant Ombudsman Asryman Rafanan said.

In April 2016, the Ombudsman found basis to charge Purisima and Napeñas, who filed motions for reconsideration but the Ombudsman maintained its ruling. Three separate complaints accusing Aquino, Purisima, and Napeñas of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide were filed before the Ombudsman after Aquino’s term ended in 2016. In a consolidated resolution approved by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, in July, the office dismissed for lack of probable cause the complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide. It said that the proximate cause of the death of the SAF 44 was the “intentional act” of shooting by hostile forces, including the MILF, BIFF, and private armed groups. The Ombudsman, however, found probable cause to charge Aquino with graft and usurpation of official functions.

In his motion for partial reconsideration, Aquino said his actions during the briefing for Oplan Exodus and its implementation “were perfectly within the bounds” of his powers and functions as the Chief Executive. Maintaining that Purisima’s supposed involvement was limited to being a resource person, Aquino said the former had intimate knowledge of the intelligence on Marwan, including detailed information on previous operations to capture the latter.

“There is nothing irregular, much less illegal, about my act of utilizing all the resources available at my disposal, including sourcing information and inputs from anyone—whether they are in active service or not,” the former president said. “Certainly, it would be the height of negligence had I not used any and all assets and resources available to me at the time to ensure that I had the full grasp of the operation to be carried out, including the risks and hazards associated with such an operation.”

But the Ombudsman, which denied the pleas for reconsideration, said “the evidence on record regarding the extent of Purisima’s actual participation in Oplan Exodus … shows that he was certainly much more than being a mere resource person.”

Malampaya

In 2016, the Ombudsman filed charges of graft and of malversation through falsification against 25 individuals in connection with the Malampaya funds in 2009 to 2010, but later reconsidered its finding of basis to charge them with plunder. The respondents included former Budget Secretary and now Camarines Sur first district Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., former Undersecretary Mario Relampagos; former Agrarian Secretary and now Masiu, Lanao del Sur, Mayor Nasser Pangandaman; former Undersecretary Narciso Nieto, former Director Teresita Panlilio, then-Chief Accountant Angelita Cacananta, and then-Chief Administrative Officer/then-Budget Officer V. Ronald Venancio.

Also charged were former Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque as well as Janet Lim-Napoles, Jo Christine Napoles, James Christopher Napoles, Reynald Lim, Ruby Tuason, Evelyn de Leon, Ronald Francisco Lim, Ronald John Lim, a.k.a. John Lim, Eulogio Rodriguez, Simplicio Gumafelix, John Raymund de Asis, Rodrigo Galay, Alejandro Garro, Paquito Dinso, Jr., Gerald Apuang, Napoleon Sibayan, and Winnie/Ma. Winnie Villanueva.

According to the Ombudsman, they were “found to have” supposedly “acted in concert” allegedly “to divert the fund releases drawn from the P900-million Malampaya fund allocated by the DBM to the DAR, in 2009,” which was allegedly “malversed and coursed through the NGOs” supposedly “controlled by Napoles.”

Andaya had welcomed the filing of the cases, expressing confidence that he will be acquitted.

The Ombudsman alleged that the accused had conspired with one another to cause undue injury to the government and gave advantage and preference to NGOs in the total amount of P900 million. The NGOs and amounts involved were Micro Agri Business Citizens Initiative Foundation, Inc., P55 million; Tanglaw Para sa Magsasaka Foundation, Inc., P72.5 million; Abundant Harvest for People’s Foundation, Inc., P75 million; Bukirin Tanglaw Foundation, Inc., P75 million; Dalangpan Sang Amon Utod Kag Kasimanwa Foundation, Inc., P75 million; Kasaganahan Para sa Magsasaka Foundation, Inc., P75 million; Kaupdan Para Sa Mangunguma Foundation, Inc., P75 million; Masaganang Buhay Foundation, Inc., P75 million; Ginintuang Alay sa Magsasaka Foundation, Inc., P77.5 million; Saganang Buhay sa Foundation, Inc., P80 million; Gintong Pangkabuhayan Foundation, Inc., P82.5 million; and Karangayan Para sa Magbubukid Foundation, Inc., P82.5 million.

(To be continued)