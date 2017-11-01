Sandigan upholds ‘pork’ raps vs Honasan

THE Sandiganbayan’s Second Division has upheld graft cases filed against Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd in connection with the alleged misuse of his priority development assistance fund (PDAF) or pork barrel allocation totaling P29.1 million in 2012.

“After a careful study, the court finds that movant’s motion for reconsideration is devoid of merit. The court correctly read and interpreted movant’s motion as one for judicial determination or re-determination of probable cause,” the anti-graft court said in a resolution promulgated on October 27.

“Wherefore, the motion for reconsideration dated September 27, 2017, filed by accused Gregorio B. Honasan II, through counsel, is hereby denied,” it added.

The Office of the Ombudsman charged Honasan with two counts of graft on August 1. The first case involved P27 million in pork barrel money and the second case involved P2.1 million. The senator posted bail.

Named respondents along with Honasan in the first case were Michael Benjamin, who was his political affairs chief and project coordinator; former National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Secretary Mehol Sadain; NCMF acting chief accountant Fedelina Aldanese; cashier Olga Galido; and Giovanni Manuel Gaerlan and Salvador Gaerlan, officers of Focus on Development Goals Foundation Inc.

Honasan, Benjamin, Sadain, Aldanese, Galido, Giovanni Manuel Gaerlan, and Salvador Gaerlan were named respondents in the second case along with: Galay Makalinggan, then NCMF director; and Aurora Aragon-Mabang, acting chief of the NCMF’s Management Audit Division.

Later in August, the court found probable cause to try the cases.

Honasan filed an omnibus motion dated September 15, seeking the nullification of the arrest warrants, the dismissal of the cases and the deferment of the arraignment.

On September 22, the court denied the omnibus motion, a prohibited motion under the Guidelines for Continuous Trial of Criminal Cases.

This prompted Honasan to file a motion for reconsideration, contending, according to the court’s October 27 resolution, “that the Court misinterpreted his motion to quash warrant of arrest as a prohibited motion for judicial determination of probable cause.”

The Office of the Ombudsman found in 2016 that the Department of Budget and Management released about P29.1 million as part of Honasan’s PDAF in April 2012 with the NCMF as implementing agency.

The fund was intended to finance small and medium enterprise or livelihood projects for Muslim Filipinos in the National Capital Region and Zambales province.

Honasan allegedly endorsed Focus as NGO-partner without public bidding in June 2012.

The check dated May 30, 2012 and disbursement voucher approving the supposed payment “were prepared by public respondents in favor of Focus even before (1) the NGO was informed that it was found qualified to undertake the project on 04 June 2012; (2) the MOA was signed by the Office of Senator Honasan, NCMF and Focus; and (3) Honasan authorized the release of funds to Focus,” the Ombudsman said.

The Ombudsman alleged that Honasan and others facilitated and approved the payment in favor of Focus via two tranches totaling P29.1 million.

“The repeated illegal transfers of public funds to the NGO, resulted in the quantifiable, pecuniary losses to the government, thus constituting undue injury,” the Ombudsman said.