Sandiganbayan 6th division to handle plunder case vs 2 former immigration officials, policeman

THE Sandiganbayan Sixth Division will handle the plunder case filed against two former Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials and a police officer in connection with alleged receipt of money in exchange for the release of supposedly illegal Chinese workers.

It will also handle the graft and bribery cases filed against former deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles and Wenceslao Sombero Jr., as well as the case filed against the three and Jack Lam a.k.a. Lam Yin Lok for violation of Presidential Decree 46.

The cases were raffled off to the Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division but were re-raffled this Friday morning after the anti-graft court’s Fourth Division inhibited from hearing the charges.

Meanwhile Sombero, then-president president of the Asian Gaming Service Provider Association, Inc. at the time material to the cases, is asking the court to nullify the Information (charge sheet) accusing him of plunder.

“Because there is no main plunderer (defined as a public officer who is alleged to have amassed at least P50 Million), the Information should be quashed on the ground that the facts charged do not constitute the offense of Plunder,” Sombero’s camp argued in a Motion to Quash Information.

“Because there is no ‘series’ or ‘combination’ of acts enumerated under Section 1(d) of R.A. No. 7080, the Information should be quashed on the ground that the facts charged do not constitute the offense of Plunder,” it also argued.

Republic Act (RA) 7080 is the law that defines and punishes plunder. The threshold amount for plunder is P50 million.

The Office of the Ombudsman, which filed the cases on March 23, alleged in part in a Consolidated Order approved by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales in January that “[w]ith regard to the charge for Plunder, it bears emphasis that Argosino is the main plunderer…” REINA TOLENTINO