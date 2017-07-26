THE Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division has granted detained former sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada’s plea to let him undergo a procedure at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

The court granted his motion for a videocolonoscopy subject to several terms and conditions.

“Accused may undergo said examination on Thursday, July 27, 2017, starting at 8:00 o’clock in the morning until Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 8:00 o’clock in the morning,” it said in a ruling dated July 25 but released to media on Wednesday.

The court added, among others, that Estrada’s use of any means of communication shall be under the detailed police’s control and supervision and that he shall shoulder the expenses, which the Philippine National Police (PNP) would incur for security measures until his return to his place of detention.

Estrada is detained at the PNP custodial center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, over plunder and graft charges filed against him and several other individuals in connection with the alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel.

Videocolonoscopy, according to research, is an endoscopic procedure that uses a camera to diagnose cancer in the area of the colon and rectum. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO