Sandiganbayan asked to cancel Reyes’ bail

Government lawyers asked the Sandiganbayan to cancel the bail posted by former Palawan governor Joel Reyes and commit him to prison “in view of his conviction of graft” in connection with the renewal of a firm’s small scale mining permit (SSMP) in 2006.

The prosecution’s Urgent Omnibus Motion said the anti-graft court allowed Reyes to post bail after his conviction.

Recalling the arrest of Reyes and his brother in Thailand in 2015, the prosecution said the brothers would not have been arrested if Thai authorities have not intervened.

“[D]uring the hearing last 29 August 2017, the Honorable Court favorably acted upon his (Reyes) motion relying on the fact that he was detained over the murder case which was filed against him in connection with the death in 2011 of environmentalist and broadcaster Gerry Ortega.”

“The circumstances, however, have changed. With the advent of his recent release from detention in relation to said murder case last 5 January 2017, the prosecution deems it necessary to file the foregoing omnibus motion,” the prosecution said. “Considering accused Reyes’ previous record and to prevent its recurrence, the cancellation of his bail and his immediate commitment to prison are warranted.”

Reyes was released from the Puerto Princesa City Jail on January 5 upon the order of the Court of Appeals (CA).

But lawyer Demetrio Custodio said there is no need to jail Reyes.

“It would be absurd to even think that [former]Gov Reyes would be a flight risk at this time, considering that he

has just scored a very significant legal victory at the Court of Appeals. Why would he mitigate the value of this victory by fleeing?” he said.

Last year, the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division sentenced Reyes to six years up to eight years imprisonment for the illegally granting permit to Olympic Mines and Development Corp. (OMDC).

“The crime of which he was convicted is bailable. As a matter of general policy pending resolution of the motion for reconsideration, the court allows the accused provisional liberty provided he/she doubles the amount of bond originally required for his/her temporary liberty,” Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang said.

Malacañang lauded the Office of the Ombudsman for seeking the rearrest and immediate imprisonment of Reyes, the prinsipal suspect in the killing of former environmentalist and broadcaster Gerry Ortega.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the anti-graft body made the right decision in seeking the cancellation of Reyes’ bail bond.

“That’s how it should be! I commend OMB (Ombudsman) for the order,” said Roque, a former legal counsel of Ortega’s family.

Roque earlier said the executive department would exhaust all legal remedies to have Reyes arrested.

“We have gotten a decision from the Regional Trial Court that the evidence against former governor Joel Reyes is strong, which prompted the court to dismiss the petition of bail. We will exercise all legal options to reverse this decision of the Court of Appeals,” he said.

with CATHERINE S. VALENTE