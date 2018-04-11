Sandiganbayan junks Napoles custody transfer petition

The Sandiganbayan’s First Division has denied a plea of Janet Lim-Napoles for custody transfer to the Witness Protection Program (WPP) of the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Napoles is one of the accused in a P224-million plunder case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan in 2014 against former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel scam.

The case is pending before the Sandiganbayan’s First Division.

“In the present case, accused Napoles is currently being held in detention at the BJMP Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, pursuant to Republic Act 6975, which mandates the BJMP to take custody and safekeeping of accused awaiting investigation or final judgment,” the court said in a four-page resolution promulgated on April 5.

BJMP is Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Associate Justice Efren de la Cruz, who leads the Sandiganbayan’s First Division, penned the resolution, which was concurred in by Associate Justice Geraldine Faith Econg and Associate Justice Edgardo Caldona.

Earlier, the defense filed motions asking the Sandiganbayan’s First, Third and Fifth Divisions to order the BJMP to transfer custody of Napoles to the WPP.